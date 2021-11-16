Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 210,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

