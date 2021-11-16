TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $176.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.