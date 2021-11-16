The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.91.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.55. Allstate has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

