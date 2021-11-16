The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Allstate were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Allstate by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,492,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

ALL stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

