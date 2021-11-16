The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $87.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 708,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

