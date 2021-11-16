The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.03. The stock had a trading volume of 365,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,312. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.35 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.