The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 77.0% in October

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter worth about $130,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 7,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,190. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

