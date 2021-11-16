The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,025. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

