The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.