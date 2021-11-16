The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day moving average is $193.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

