The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $356.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,881 shares of company stock worth $49,791,228. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

