The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,268. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

