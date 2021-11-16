The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by 57.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE SHW opened at $332.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $333.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

