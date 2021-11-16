The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMDM opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Singing Machine Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.