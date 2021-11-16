The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMDM opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Singing Machine Company Profile

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

