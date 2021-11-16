The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 6.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $125,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

