The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 396.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 18.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,237 shares of company stock worth $3,579,146. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $108.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

