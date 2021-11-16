Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Issues Earnings Results

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:THRX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 156,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,304. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.