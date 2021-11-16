TheStreet Downgrades Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PALT stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.42. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

