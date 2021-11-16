TheStreet Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.53 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

