Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGMGF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Theta Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.48.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

