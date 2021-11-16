Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGMGF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Theta Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.48.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
