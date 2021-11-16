Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0005 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $28,030.58 and $49,076.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $232.01 or 0.00387594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

