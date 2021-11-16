Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 14,198 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $7,206,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 985,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 83,346 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

