Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zymeworks were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

