Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

