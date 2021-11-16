Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moderna were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,265,165. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $235.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

