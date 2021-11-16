Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.59.

THRY opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,406,509 shares of company stock valued at $43,428,326. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth $200,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

