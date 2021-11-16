thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €8.80 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.24 ($10.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.07. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

