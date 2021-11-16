Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 1.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWMIF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

