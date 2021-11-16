Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.65 on December 3rd

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.