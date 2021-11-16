Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.65 on December 3rd

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.
