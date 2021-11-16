Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $508,391.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00217228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010525 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.