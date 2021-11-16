TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.
TPI Composites stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
