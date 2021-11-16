TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

TPI Composites stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

