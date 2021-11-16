Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,346 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,715% compared to the typical volume of 1,011 call options.

DGNS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 50,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,123. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $93,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

