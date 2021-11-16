TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.78.

TAC stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -7.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

