Travala.com (AVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.32 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $142.18 million and $15.32 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 52,170,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

