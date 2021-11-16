Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.