Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.26.

TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

