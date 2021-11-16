Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRIL. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

