TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,657. The firm has a market cap of $581.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

