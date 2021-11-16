Tristar Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 23rd (NASDAQ:TRISU)

Tristar Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TRISU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tristar Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRISU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday.

