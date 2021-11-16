Truist Securiti Weighs in on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

UTZ opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,913. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

