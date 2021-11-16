Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCNNF shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 542,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,952. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

