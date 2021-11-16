TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,509. TTEC has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

