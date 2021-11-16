Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $753.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

