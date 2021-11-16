Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $78.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of TSN opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

