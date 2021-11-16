U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $126.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.36 million to $130.55 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $491.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $495.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $521.72 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $526.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,348. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

