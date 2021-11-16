UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,752 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DIOD stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,709 shares of company stock worth $12,992,238. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

