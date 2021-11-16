UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Worthington Industries worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

