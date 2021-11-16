UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 299,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NYSE:OCFT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.25. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.