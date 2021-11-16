UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,452 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in GATX by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 101.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in GATX by 377.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

Shares of GATX opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $106.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 71.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

