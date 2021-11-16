UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

